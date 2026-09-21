Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

Bobcats are checking you out. Be best! You can learn more about them here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/double-baby-bobbies

And your meme chat for today: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/39be27a2-9d86-4198-8b0e-01f401f5879b

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Jen Lacks a Domesticated Bone's avatar
Jen Lacks a Domesticated Bone
1h

Let me get this straight:

The same people who claim mandatory vaccines are Too Invasive Of Our Privacy are A-ok with the powers that be checking on a dude's personal penis?

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