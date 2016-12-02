Wonkette

Wonkette

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Historicat
Aug 16, 2023

He can campaign all he wants but it will never take away that hollow feeling that daddy thought he was a screw-up.

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UncleTravelingMatt's avatar
UncleTravelingMatt
Aug 16, 2023

I have it on the highest authority -- an old dude in an NRA hat in a shithole cafe in a teensy little town in Idaho -- that unemployment is down because "they" are scared of Trump.

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