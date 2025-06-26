Wonkette

Tetman Callis
4h

I just got off the phone with my boss about USPS and a current difficulty we are having in obtaining a mission-critical mailing and I pop over here to break for a mome and jeezuss louise-uss it's the USPS again and yadda yadda yadda.

You know what the deal with the USPS is, and why the Goppers have been trying to kill it for fifty years -- it provides good-paying, stable, union employment for black people and women and veterans. It'd be great if the Democrats could figure that out and hammer on that point when it comes time to decently fund the USPS.

Parakeetist
4h

OT:

Nice Times story

https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20250625-can-ai-speak-the-language-japan-tried-to-kill

One of the few good uses I can think of for AI is to preserve ancient languages, like Navajo, Cornish, and Ainu.

That's right, Ainu still exists. The people live on Hokkaido, the northernmost large island of Japan. They are believed to have been among the people who walked over the land bridge from Asia to North America.

This is cool.

