Former attorney general Bill Barr is currently on a rehabilitation tour where he peddles his new crap book, as well as the farcical notion that he isn’t complete garbage. It’s not going well. During an interview with Savannah Guthrie from the "Today” show, Barr admitted he’d still vote for Donald Trump if he were the 2024 nominee. He justified walking into an electoral rake again because he believes "the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by Democrats.” Look, even if Joe Manchin were to gobble up some edibles and let his freak flag fly, paid family leave and universal child care aren’t exactly the same level of threat as a wannabe despot who actively undermines democracy.

It’s the worst possible time to sling this shit. The greatest threat to global security right now is Vladimir Putin, not drag queen story hour. Meanwhile, Barr voluntarily appeared on Fox News last night and shared more shocking details about his former boss’s mental instability and obvious unfitness to hold elected office.

Barr tonight: “He was livid and shaking, showed a lot of temper and yelling .. He started talking about he won the election, the machines are rigged and he was going to be there another term. This showed a detachment from reality that was stunning to me.”pic.twitter.com/X8TNjrEgDx — Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski) 1646789417

Barr described the “unsettling moment” when he had to inform President Whiny Baby that he’d lost the election. By the way, Barr was the attorney general, not Trump’s campaign manager or grief counselor. Trump was already trying to stage a coup with obvious lies about “election fraud,” and Barr had to tell him the gig was up.

BARR: I went in to talk to the president about the election and uh uh, he was livid and shaking, showed a lot of temper and yelling. That was a little unsettling.

“Unsettling” is apparently Barr’s polite euphemism for “batshit.”

BARR: But the other thing that was actually unsettling was later when I went in to actually give him my letter of resignation, he started talking about how he had actually won the election and how the machines were rigged and that he was actually going to be there for another term. And he was very confident of that. And I just felt this showed a detachment from reality that was stunning to me. He was willing to accept anything, no matter how fanciful, as long as it didn’t make him a loser in the election.

Then the nation’s chief law enforcement officer peaced out and left an obvious gibbering maniac in the Oval Office.

Barr’s ass-kissing resignation letter reads as if he’s trying to match Trump with paranoid delusional fantasies. He claims that Trump graciously reached out to his political opponents in his 2016 victory speech but was met instead with “a partisan onslaught against you in which no tactic, no matter how abusive and deceitful, was out of bounds.” Barr ignores Trump’s deranged “American carnage” inauguration address, which George W. Bush succinctly described as “some weird shit.”

It’s also hard to believe that Trump’s infantile tantrums shocked Barr. After Trump’s first attorney general Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation, Trump privately tormented and publicly tore down the Confederate monument. Barr’s incredibly naive if he assumed they’d have a better working relationship. Like so many other self-proclaimed “adults in the room,” Barr thought he could manage Trump and advance his own rightwing agenda. You’d think all these supposed religious conservatives would recognize the proverb about “sowing the wind and reaping the whirlwind.”

BARR: The truth is [Trump] lost the election. I understand a lot of these very sensational stories come out online and in social media but they’re simply not accurate.

And this is who Barr would vote for again. All you need is one trifling senator from Arizona to derail the “progressive agenda.” Meanwhile, Barr did absolutely nothing to prevent Trump’s attempted coup. He needs to stop already with these self-serving interviews. No one’s buying what he’s selling.

