Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

Open Thread Chat Aug. 27. Some images require a closer look.

https://substack.com/chat/1783367/post/b3156ab2-f5f7-44fe-b1cf-969f5251d13b

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda1961 is woke and proud's avatar
Linda1961 is woke and proud
3h

Not all losers are fascists, but all fascists are losers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1152 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture