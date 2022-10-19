Sen. Marco Rubio is often humiliated at debates. During the 2016 Republican primary debate in New Hampshire, Chris Christie exposed Rubio as an empty suit talking point machine — one that malfunctioned and embarrassed his donors. Last night’s Senate debate in West Palm Beach was even more fun. Democratic Rep. Val Demings dragged Rubio’s sorry ass around the floor for an hour. (Please, treat yourself to the whole thing below!) It was a public service.

PREVIOUSLY:

Marco Rubio Will Pay You To Make Fun Of Him Forever And Ever

Congressional Badass Val Demings Ready To Bring The Pain To Marco Rubio

What was most impressive about Demings’s performance is that she never tried to hide her disgust with Rubio, a walking bag of wind. Rubio avoided a direct answer about whether he’d support a federal abortion ban with no exceptions. He instead claimed “every bill I have ever sponsored on abortion and every bill I've ever voted for has exception.” Few people were ever deranged enough previously to put forward bills forcing rape victims to carry their pregnancies to term. That all changed post- Dobbs , and Rubio knows it. He’s also repeatedly stated that he doesn’t personally support abortion exceptions.

Demings called him out: "What we know is that the senator supports no exceptions. He can make his mouth say anything today. He is good at that, by the way. What day is it and what is Marco Rubio saying?”

Damn.

She asked Rubio “how gullible do you really think Florida voters are?” She reminded him that she’s a former police detective who investigated rape cases and that he’s a worthless sack of garbage.

“Demings: As a police detective who investigated cases of rape and incest, no Senator I don’t think it’s ok for a girl to be raped and to carry the seed of her rapist. No I don’t think it’s ok for you to make decisions for women and girls” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1666135323

Rubio pulled the Republican scam of claiming Demings is the abortion extremist because she wants the government out of people’s wombs. No, the “extremist” position is not the sensible one that was the law of the land for five decades before some lying Supreme Court justices had their way.

Rubio lied a lot about President Joe Biden’s record and knocked the Democrats’ pandemic relief package, which helped struggling families at a difficult time. Demings responded, "Of course the senator who has never run anything at all but his mouth would know nothing about helping people and being there for people when they are in trouble.”

Damn.

There were some more lies about how Demings does nothing in the House but “vote 100 percent with Nancy Pelosi” and name post offices. Ooh, child, he shouldn't have done that. Demings angrily informed him that those buildings were named about cops who died in the line of duty.



"It's embarrassing that you think that honoring a person who was a hero by naming a federal building after them is nothing," she said before expressing her disappointment that Rubio is a pathetic liar who’d say anything to win an election. This includes his comical lie that he’s the Senate’s single most effective member. The guy is a full-time Twitter troll. He was also bored with the Senate before his first term ended and wanted to bail until Donald Trump ended his presidential hopes. Then he came crawling back for a second term, cynically exploiting the Pulse nightclub shooting as an excuse. Demings wasn’t about to let him forget that, either.

Watch Demings dismantle Rubio and sell the parts for scrap after he delivered some feckless pro-gun nihilism.

“Yes m’am you tell him! “Senator you used the Pulse Nightclub shooting as your inspiration to run again for the Senate in 2016. Pulse is in my district and yet you’ve done nothing”- Val Demings to Marco Rubio https: //t.co/rxySIOz6R6” — Atima Omara (@Atima Omara) 1666139199

"Families of victims of gun violence just heard that and they’re asking themselves what in the hell did he just say?” Demings said, and you could feel her contempt. "Senator, you used the Pulse Nightclub shooting as your inspiration to run again for the Senate in 2016. Pulse is in my district and yet you’ve done nothing, nothing to help address gun violence and get dangerous weapons out of the hands of dangerous people. ... Our primary responsibility is the safety of Floridians, and 24 years in elected office, Senator, and you’ve not yet risen to that occasion. And when asked about it, you say something that makes no sense.”

She was mad but refreshingly unafraid of her anger. Every Democratic politician should take notes.

Rubio continued to stand on Demings’s debate stage and say crap that “makes no sense.” He imitated Kari Lake and said he’d accept the results of the election “because I’m gonna win.” Embracing the Big Lie, he warned voters about the perils of drop boxes.

"There’s dangers involved with drop boxes,” he said voluntarily. "People need to think about it. Imagine if someone decides, ‘Oh, there’s a drop box, I’m just gonna put some explosive in it and blow it up’ and burn all those ballots and now those votes don’t count at all.”

This fantastic scenario has never happened in the two decades drop boxes have been widely used. Rubio had the nerve to talk about how elections require public confidence that they’re fair while Trump and Rubio himself actively undermine that confidence.

“Rubio's reasons that ballot drop boxes are bad: 1) someone might bomb them (?) 2) people don't have confidence in them the first one isn't a thing, and the second is a result of GOP voters listening to people like him” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1666138068

Once Demings finished burying Rubio in her closing statement, the audience cheered while Rubio looked constipated. Thank you, ma'am, for your service.

www.youtube.com

[ NPR ]

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Subscribe to the Wonkette YouTube Channel for nifty video content!

Look at our pretty photos on Instagram!

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?