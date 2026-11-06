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Now is the time when we tabs!

We made a door to the future that wasn’t there before. (Cassidy Steele Dale)

Via Cassidy, YUP.

We’re going to win Mississippi even though they let Experian ratfuck the voter rolls. (Democracy Docket)

The climate won all over on Tuesday night! Check out the Gina Hinojosa cameo :) (Climate Colored Goggles)

Senator Professor Ma’am Liz Warren made you this report on Elon Musk’s DOGE, I wonder if any congressional committees might have some questions for him! (Elizabeth Warren)

Or maybe this big ol fat plan to “investigate corporate America,” some committees are interested in that too! (Washington Sun) And that’s why corporate America is lawyering up. (MSNOW)

Hakeem Jeffries, read the room. (Tiedrich)

Make bad things bad again:

[I]mpeachments — plural. Trump, of course. But also Hegseth. Vought. Kennedy, Jr. Patel. Blanche. Homan. Bove. Pulte. (Stephen Miller can’t be impeached, but you can sure as hell investigate him.) Maybe with enough evidence and public anger you eventually get the four or five Republican senators you need to remove some of these chuds from office. But let’s say you don’t. So what? Make those senators vote anyway. Make them vote for the extrajudicial executions of fishermen, the purging of military expertise and institutionalism, and putting U.S. troops in unnecessary peril. Make them vote for the resurrection of measles, and against the medical research that could cure Alzheimer’s and pancreatic cancer. Make them defend the theft of our personal data, and the preventable deaths of hundreds of thousands of poor people around the world from starvation and treatable disease. Make them vote to save the job of the incompetent, jet-setting, frat-boy FBI director who diverted law enforcement resources from terrorism, organized crime, and sex trafficking to terrorizing immigrants and settling political vendettas. Make them vote to save the job of the Attorney General who’s covering up the sexual abuse of children.

(Radley Balko)

Hegseth’s up first :) (CNN)

Hey who wants some decency and love?

Everything’s changed. (Garrett Graff)

Bluesky will accept your apology now. (I really enjoy Bluesky, and I miss when Twitter used to be fun.) (Fast Company)

Yes, of course it’s time to expand the Supreme Court! (Balls and Strikes)

Laura Jedeed (not Laura Bassett, I got two cool chicks mixed up yesterday!) listened to Steve Bannon all the way across country, for our sins :) (Firewall)

Russell Brand, piece of shit rapist, going to jail. (Deadline)

What the fuck, Wonkette really is the world’s last website? Salon peaces out. (Salon)

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