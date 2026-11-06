Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

What a wonderful, exhausting week! This weekend, maybe recuperate and take a rest like Stella: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/stella-has-a-snooze

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/82a10157-b5ce-4c81-9ae9-ff666081a30e

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

Ack, so sad about Salon. Although I have to admit, I was reading it less than I used to and they said that traffic (lack of) led to their demise, so I guess that *I* was part of the problem. Still, *sigh...

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