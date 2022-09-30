According to a study conducted by the USDA, veterans in the United States have a 7.4 percent greater chance of experiencing food insecurity than do non-veterans. If they are disabled, this number triples to 22.5 percent.

That seems like it should not be a thing. Then again, some might say that nearly 40,000 unhoused veterans should not be a thing either. (Or hungry, unhoused people in general, regardless of their veteran status)

New Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola of Alaska, fresh off of beating one Sarah Palin in a special election, also thought it was kind of messed up that veterans were going hungry and decided to do something about it, by making the first bill she introduced the Food Security for All Veterans Act. The act will establish an an Office of Food Security in the Department of Veterans Affairs that would be responsible for developing initiatives meant to address food insecurity among veterans, as well as providing information and assistance in enrolling in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and other federal programs designed to address hunger.

And it passed! It even passed bipartisan-ly, 376-49, likely due to the fact that even a lot of Republicans don't want to be seen taking the bold stance of being basically cool with veterans starving to death.

Forty-nine of them, however, were — including such favorites as Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Dan Crenshaw, Jim Jordan, Thomas Massie, and Louie Gohmert, whom we can assume was very concerned that those veterans might go and spend their SNAP money on king crab legs. Oh! Or that this was a plot devised by the congresswoman from Alaska to increase sales of Alaskan king crab legs across the country. Could be!

Then again, they could also just want to ensure that those veterans don't become spoiled, giving them a chance to pull themselves up by their own combat boots, regardless of the current status of their limbs.

Or hey, they could just be assholes.

Here is the full list, via Newsweek:

Rick Allen, Georgia

Jodey Arrington, Texas

Jim Baird, Indiana

Dan Bishop, North Carolina

Mo Brooks, Alabama

Ken Buck, Colorado

Tim Burchett, Tennessee

Michael Cloud, Texas

Andrew Clyde, Georgia

James Comer, Kentucky

Dan Crenshaw, Texas

Jeff Duncan, South Carolina

Jake Ellzey, Texas

Pat Fallon, Texas

Drew Ferguson, Georgia

Scott Franklin, Florida

Matt Gaetz, Florida

Louie Gohmert, Texas

Bob Good, Virginia

Lance Gooden, Texas

Paul Gosar, Arizona

Mark Green, Tennessee

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia

Morgan Griffith, Virginia

Glenn Grothman, Wisconsin

Andy Harris, Maryland

Diana Harshbarger, Tennessee

Kevin Hern, Oklahoma

Jody Hice, Georgia

Ronny Jackson, Texas

Jim Jordan, Ohio

John Joyce, Pennsylvania

Debbie Lesko, Arizona

Barry Loudermilk, Georgia

Thomas Massie, Kentucky

Mary Miller, Illinois

Barry Moore, Alabama

Ralph Norman, South Carolina

Steven Palazzo, Mississippi

Scott Perry, Pennsylvania

Bill Posey, Florida

Matt Rosendale, Montana

Chip Roy, Texas

Steve Scalise, Louisiana

Greg Steube, Florida

Van Taylor, Texas

Tom Tiffany, Wisconsin

Daniel Webster, Florida

Nice people, really!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?