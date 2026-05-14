Wonkette

Wonkette

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OneYieldRegular's avatar
OneYieldRegular
1h

Just putting Foxx's lecture on how government money comes out of the pockets of citizens in the context of Republicans preparing to hand over a billion dollars from citizens to the President for his ballroom vanity project.

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
32m

It just occurred to me that Foxx is old enough to likely have been photographed accosting students doing anti-Jim Crow sit-ins. I could easily picture her with neatly coiffed hair screaming at a young Black man sitting in "HER" diner.

She looks like she belongs in the background of a lynching postcard.

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