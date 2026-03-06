VA Gov. Abigail Spanberger giving the Dem response to Trump’s bullshit speech the other week

Day 410 of the New World Order, and how we need some happy news!

Let us look to the state also known as the Mother of Presidents and Missy Elliott, the Old Dominion, Wahoo country, the one for Lovers. Virginia! After the state Supreme Court approved on Wednesday, early voting has begun there on that state-wide congressional redistricting referendum! Should voters choose to accept it following Election Day on April 21, Virginia’s delegation would get a glowup from a map that favors Democrats for 6 of 11 districts to one that favors Democrats in as many as 10 of 11! LOLOLOL, way to go, Texas, you really done did ‘er up good when you opened up that filthy box!

It’s all possible because last November Virginia kissed goodbye their vest-wearing vote-stealing MAGA Confederate monument Glenn Youngkin, and then in January said hello to their first woman governor ever, Abigail Spanberger.

Not only that, voters gifted her a state-government trifecta with which to wash Youngkin and Trump right out of their hairs. And AbSpan immediately put her muscle into it with a sponge and a sparkly spanner, setting up showdowns with the feds that will be splatterpainting the walls of Mar-a-Lago with ketchup and burger grease in the months to come. And you should hear her play pianner!

First up, she undid Youngkin’s executive order requiring state and local law enforcement agencies to cooperate with ICE. Then after Trump’s STFU address, she had words.

PREACH!

And Spanberger’s FUCK ICE commitment was immediately tested with a Sierra Leone national named Abdul Jalloh, whom she refuses to hand over to ICE without a judicial warrant. Jalloh entered the US in 2012 at age 9, during the Dubya years, and is now accused of stabbing a woman to death at a bus stop in Fairfax on February 23. It would be politically easy to hand him over. But Spanberger’s not doing the politically easy thing.

ICE is furious, pounding on X:

After this criminal alien serves his sentence for MURDER, Governor Spanberger will release him back out onto Virginia’s streets, saying that ICE needs a signed “judicial warrant” to detain him. This is asinine and legally illiterate. ICE is empowered by federal law to detain illegal aliens, and state officials like Spanberger are REQUIRED to honor ICE detainers. Only a month into being governor, and she’s protecting illegal alien murderers. Disgusting.

Okay, if you’re so legally literate and empowered by federal law where’s your warrant from a federal judge? Why can’t you just go get one? Hello?

As usual, the Sinclair Broadcasting spin-a-ganda gives away the MAGA games. Jalloh has not been convicted of a crime yet. Or at least not of this one, though his rap sheet is a mile long. It is an excellent question why the Fairfax county police, the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney, judges and the parole board ever let Jalloh go free. Was he ever ordered to get any kind of mental health evaluation or treatment, was he being monitored by the parole system, a psychiatrist or anybody at all? And/or, given that Jalloh has such a long rap sheet, why didn’t Trump’s DHS (or anybody else’s) not find and deport him during the many years they had to do it?

Maybe, even probably, Jalloh did commit this crime. But without a jury seeing evidence, who can know? Justice would not be served for the victim or the community by Jalloh being returned to Sierra Leone, which given all the non-oversight and corruption is just as likely to pocket the money to detain him then let him go so he could sneak back into the US, or disappear him, or force him to enlist him in the army, the point is, who knows. Whatever his fate, there’d be no way to be certain.

Spanberger’s stand is not just the legal, ethical and moral one, it’s the one voters elected her to take. But mah States’ Rights!!

Virginia has also joined the states’ lawsuit against Trump tariffs. And the Legislature has been taking giant red and black pens to the proposed budget that the departing governor left behind, and transforming it into an Affordable Virginia Agenda. The Legislature has until March 14 to finalize their shopping list, but some tantalizing tidbits include data centers getting taxed so that teachers can get raises, the state minimum wage going up to $15 (still way too low to live on, but something) and no new taxes. Tax cuts, in fact, with a higher standard deduction! And also more money to supplement Obamacare subsidies and SNAP.

Oh, and on Monday they passed a proposal that would require schools, if they teach students about the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, to relay the facts without including misinformation that the 2020 presidential election was stolen or that the attack was just a peaceful protest. AAIEEE, PLEASE, NOT THE HEINZ, SIR, IT BURNS MY EYES!

Wahoowa, wahoowa, indeed! And now Babylon on the Potomac is completely surrounded by a sea of blue. How awkward for members of the regime who don’t live in seclusion on a military base, knowing how much their neighbors disapprove of them.

Ah well, MAGA underlings could always commute a little farther out from the safer-space likes of Odenton or Frederick. Too bad the regime killed telework for no fucking reason but to make civil servants suffer. But it’s always cheaper to live in a place fewer people prefer to be, so for those who still remain, there’s that.

