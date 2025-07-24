Hey, y’all see that Tulsi Gabbard press conference yesterday where she said she gave AG Pam Bondi a criminal referral to prosecute Barack Obama for aggravated whatever crimes her guru’s toenails told her Obama did while she was monchin’ on ‘em, allegedly?

Or did y’all see how Gabbard said she has new Hillary Clinton Facts to share, and it was all absolutely desperate bullshit, but the true takeaway was that Tulsi still REALLY thinks Hillary is a total cunt and she is absolutely NOT over how Hillary called her all those mean names a long time ago?

And pretty much everything she said was Russian propaganda manufactured directly in the bowels of the Russian intelligence services, because that’s apparently where Russia’s girlfriend Tulsi gets her information?

Yeah us neither, but speaking of changing the subject entirely, HEY HO, DONALD TRUMP OFFICIALLY ALL OVER THE EPSTEIN FILES, BITCHES!

How nice of the Wall Street Journal to confirm that right at that exact moment Tulsi was up there in the White House babbling Russian Duolingo lessons about Hillary and Obama prepared exclusively for her by the GRU!

This reporting, which surprises nobody, nada, says that way back in May, not long before Elon Musk tweeted that Trump was in the Epstein Files, Bondi sat Trump down and told him his name came up “multiple times” in the Epstein Files. They told him that those files were full of “unverified hearsay about many people, including Trump, who had socialized with Epstein in the past,” per the WSJ.

Which sounds to us a bit like that time James Comey had to gently explain to Trump that the FBI had received a dossier of raw intel alleging that the Russians had evidence that he likes pee stuff.

Anyway, Bondi and pals also told Trump that they weren’t going to release any more Epstein Files, because there was personal, identifying info about victims in there, and also child pornography.

Which sounds reasonable, but it strikes us that if “presence of child pornography” wasn't really closely linked to “presence of Donald Trump,” then couldn’t Bondi have MacGyvered together a plan to let us all know Trump was TOTALLY EXONERATED from being an absolute fucking pedophile?

And wouldn’t Trump have been jumping up and down for Bondi to do that?

But maybe that was not an option that was open to Pam Bondi.

And maybe that was not an option that was open to Donald Trump.

This fact from the article jumped out at us:

FBI Director Kash Patel has privately told other government officials that Trump’s name appeared in the files, according to people close to the administration.

Oh no! Is Kash secretly working for Hillary Queenton????? Also, is the FBI director not qualified enough to do his job to keep a fucking secret? Or is he only telling people he really wants to really impress, by showing them how “on the inside” he is?

Anyway, so this reporting definitely tells us one other major thing, namely that Trump lied when a reporter asked him about Bondi briefing him on the Epstein files:

The reporter asked, “specifically, did she tell you at all that your name appeared in the files?” and he responded, “No, no, she's—she's given us just a very quick briefing.” Then he claimed the files were created by Democrats.

Lie lie lie lie lie. And again, if he had been TOTALLY EXONERATED, wouldn’t he have wanted us to know?

Also, the WSJ included this little fact about FBI Deputy Director and former right-wing podcaster Bing Dong-gina or whatever his name is, who has been SO whiny about how this whole Epstein thing has gone down:

Bongino has told colleagues that his association with the administration’s decision to keep the files private has eroded his credibility among the base of support that fueled his rise as a successful podcaster and media personality on the right, according to a senior administration official.

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha. He was upset he didn’t have “credibility” with his “podcast audience” anymore. Ha ha ha ha ha.

Anyway, also yesterday, a judge told Pam Bondi to fuck off, that they could not release “grand jury transcripts” about Epstein to the public, which was always a distraction ever since Trump ordered it, because the bulk of the evidence they’re holding isn’t “grand jury transcripts” and they know it.

So that is the news about that!

To finish where we started, do go back and read Tulsi Gabbard’s list of demands for Hillary Clinton from back in the day, that shit was hilarious and we had almost forgotten. Also Heather Cox Richardson has a nice little summary of how Tulsi Gabbard — Russia’s girlfriend, and they are monogamous — literally read Russian propaganda created by Russia’s intelligence services from the White House podium yesterday.

Because man, that traitor and her Cruella de Vil streak are not working for us.

Also, if we were Donald Trump we’d be getting more and more suspicious of what JD Vance talked to Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch about when he sneaked out to Montana to visit them in early June. How is the Wall Street Journal getting all this crazy information about the Trumpstein files?

More shoes dropping on Donald Trump’s dick today, we bet!

OH LMAO SPEAKING OF did y’all see “South Park” last night?

