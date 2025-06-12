Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tasner Hasenpfeffer's avatar
Tasner Hasenpfeffer
1hEdited

It's still going to be funny that they'll try to boycott Walmart only to find out that - thanks to the "free market" - Walmart's the only place to shop at in a 30 mile radius.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
memzilla's avatar
memzilla
1h

O/T: Today is Anne Frank's birthday, 1929.

Sadly, she would recognize the Drumpf regime for EXACTLY WHAT IT IS.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
385 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture