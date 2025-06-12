Christy Walton at the premiere for a movie she produced, Bless Me, Ultima, in 2012

Oh boy, the right-wing conspiracy theorists have a new enemy on their list today, and it is the pinko communists of WALMART!

Walton heiress Christy Walton, worth an estimated $5 billion-ish, took out a full-page ad in the New York Times on Sunday supporting No Kings protests.

USA, USA, USA

NO KINGS

JUNE 14

MOBILIZE

WE are a people with principle and honor.

WE honor our commitments and stand by our allies.

WE defend against aggression by dictators.

WE uphold and defend the Constitution.

WE care for veterans and children.

WE respect our neighbors and trading partners.

WE support a healthy national and international economy, community and environment.

WE are the world leader trusted to uphold the stability and rule of law.

We are the people of the United States of America. The honor, dignity and integrity of our country are not for sale. Our government is of the people, by the people, for the people.

Paid for by Christy Walton

4honor.integrity@gmail.com

The views represented here are solely by Christy Walton.

In a normal world, these views would not even be vaguely controversial.

And Christy Walton, like it says right there in the disclaimer, does not represent the views of Walmart. Christy Walton is not on the board of Walmart, and never has been, though she owns an estimated 1.9 percent stake she inherited after her husband John, one of the four children of Walmart founder Sam, died in a plane crash in 2005.

But QMAGA has declared her sentiments INSANE, and surely represent the views of Walmart, and probably they are mailing out human children now.

Loser Kari Lake boosted a post, !! INSANE, asking, “Do you shop at Walmart?”

And Roger Stone chimed in:

Boycott Walmart! The Walmart Heiress subsidizes insurrection. Next up peaceful protest outside all of their stores to encourage people not to shop there. Essentially what left-wing stooges did to Tesla. Let’s go.

DO IT, ROGER! Get out there in your Judge Doom from Roger Rabbit glasses and hobble-march around your stringy ass, instead of hiding out in the back of a limo or hotel room like you did on January 6. We would love to see it! Get Rudy Giuliani and his Pomeranian out there too, they could use the exercise!

Anyway, conspiracy theorists picked up the scent, and naturally concluded that Walmart dot com is selling living, white, eight-year-old human children.

“Child trafficking hiding in plain site [sic],” chimed in commenters. “That's the price of a little white girl, obviously.” “Let’s buy them and rescue these kids!!!”

The dress on Walmart’s site is right there on sale for $5.99, the word “white” does not appear, it comes in multiple sizes, and you cannot buy human children at Walmart dot com, though maybe in the parking lot of the brick-and-mortar, who knows. There are some strangely high-priced dresses on there, it’s true, sometimes weirdly high-priced listings are from a third-party seller trying to keep a product listing active even though an item is out of stock, or sometimes it is bots or algorithms gone wild. But weird how of all the possible explanations in the world, the Qnuts jump to something about selling white children.

And doesn’t a thousand bucks seem pretty cheap for a child, considering the value of their adrenochrome and organs on the secondary market? Just one eyeball has got to be worth at least double that. But that’s why you to go Walmart, for the LOW LOW prices! A thousand bucks is such a deal it would be a crime for ArmyOfGodMemberTrump2024 not to order right away, especially if shipping is included and returns are free. It’s rescuing an entire child who would otherwise go to waste, yet none of them are willing to whip out a credit card to save even one, sad.

But here is a much better tale. The enwokening of Christy Walton!

Following her husband’s death 20 years ago, our billionairess led a quiet and low-key life in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, raising one son, Lukas, who she claims was once cured of kidney cancer by a plant-based diet. She never remarried, and seems to have rarely appeared in public and given few interviews, once to publicize a film she produced, an adaptation of the book Bless Me, Ultima.

“We are a fear-based society,” she told the LA Times. “I’d like that to change to a faith-based society.”

And she gave an interview last June about her interest in aquaculture.

And, she has donated lots to charities. Condé Nast Portfolio magazine’s The Giving Index in 2023 ranked her top female philanthropist, based on the amount given as a percentage of her wealth. Most of it went to education, through the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation. And she’s also given to The San Diego Natural History Museum and is a board member, and the San Diego Zoological Society, the Mingei International Museum, and the World Mosquito Program.

And she’s donated to politicians, all the way back to giving Bill Clinton a couple thousand in the ‘90s. Her shifting list of donations since is a fascinating peer into someone’s brain! Bill apparently did not inspire her; for years after that donation she went on to support dozens of Republican candidates and committees. But then in 2006, there’s a whiff of a shift: She gave $20,000 to Planned Parenthood, and made a donation to Republicans for Choice. And then she donated to Barack Obama. Was she getting woke? Nope, not yet! She kept on donating to dozens of Republican candidates and committees for years, including Herman Cain (RIP) and Scott Walker in 2011. But she increased her donations to Planned Parenthood during the same time. It’s a puzzle.

But then in May of 2018, some kind of state of Trump disgust appears to have set in, and her donations made a sharp leftward shift. She gave $365,000 to the Lincoln Project, hundreds of thousands to the Democrat-supporting Shared Purpose PAC, and made donations to the likes of Beto O’Rourke, Cory Booker, John Hickenlooper, and Pete Buttigieg, and even $25,000 to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, HALLELUJAH!

Still, she seemed to hold out hope for the Republicans. Post-January 6 she donated to Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney, and “moderate” Republicans like Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. And though she never donated to Joe Biden, last September she hosted a lunch fundraiser for Harris.

Come on Christy, fully embrace the enwokening now! Let it run through you!

And get some security, because these haters are NUTS.

Over in the swillpit that is X, “Libs of Chicago” boosted a call to target Walton, in between advocating for protestors to get run over and shot. “One of the ppl funding the socialist movement is Christy Ruth Walton who is a stake holder [sic] of Walmart.” And X commenters flocked to Walmart’s feed posting abuse, and repeating claims that Walmart is funding the LA protests. The proof, somebody was handing out face shields, and guess who sells face shields?!

WALMART.

PUT IT ALL TOGETHER, PEOPLE!

Between this and the ever-changing moods of Trump’s tariffs driving up prices, it’s tough times for America’s biggest big-box. And MAGA is really running out of things to boycott. You can’t buy everything at a Bass Pro Shop or Hobby Lobby, so where are they going to go shop now, Dollar General? And are they still boycotting M&Ms for not being sexy enough? Maybe by Friday they will have forgotten the whole thing.

Anyway, good on ya, Christy Walton. Thanks for standing up for real American values, even though it drew a Target-sized target on your back.

Doing the right thing is rarely easy! Good luck with your fish!

