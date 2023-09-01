Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Two great Labor Day wonkmeets that taste great separately!

First! Please join us at our house in Detroit this Labor Day Monday, 2 to 6 p.m., for grilling and drinking and good times! Bring a kid if you got one and a bathing suit if you want to splash around in the tiny above ground pool and something to share only if you love bringing things to share! Email me at rebecca at wonkette dot com for our address. We love you!

Second! Windsor, the Berkshires, camping out with Paul and Holly!

Camping for anyone who’d like to set up a tent OR there’s plenty of hotel/motels, Airbnb, Vrbo, and traditional B&B choices in the area. Food will be available, but we’re asking everyone to bring a cooler and a potluck. The grill is always available for your individual wants and the grill does have a single side burner. We’ll have the traditional burgers and dogs, and Paul will make his famous vat of Paul’s Fabulous Spaghetti Sauce. We have a wonderful Wonk that will be making dinner for everyone on whatever night they choose. If you drink adult beverages, bring whatever you desire, we’ll have sodas and all manner of non-alcoholic stuff to drink. Bring a warm jacket or sweater in case it gets chilly. AND don’t forget to pack insect repellent.

You can let Holly know you’ll be attending and get coordinates here.

Yes, this Tennessee prosecutor is threatening to arrest Pride festival organizers, what, you’re surprised? (Erin in the Morning)

Nebraska governor signs anti-trans “women’s bill of rights.” Democratic state senator woman offers to fight him. — LGBTQ Nation

What they mean and aren’t saying is that the Republican donor bigots are JES WONDERIN if never-married Tim Scott is gay. (Axios)

Go to prison for 17 years, Proud Boy who isn’t even Enrique Tarrio! — AP

State Department says Americans need to get out of Haiti like NOW, y’all :/ (Miami Herald)

Federal and California bills would allow unemployment checks for strikers. I LOVE IT. — Deadline

The California bill might not be that relevant for the entire UAW! Big Gretch, you listening? (Click on Detroit)

State of California shoveling half a billion dollars at Los Angeles for affordable housing and sustainable infrastructure and “transit amenities.” GOOD. It’s desperately fuckin needed. — Karen Bass

It’s weird that Vassar is being sued for sex discrimination … against the women, right? (Law firm)

Can you imagine if Marjorie Taylor Greene was thoughtful and self-aware and could speak in sentences? Anyway, here’s an interview with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (I would have liked more attention on that absolutely braindead New York mag essay about how she’s now “sold out.”) — Gift link New York Times

AP doing the Lord’s work: No, a meat allergy caused by ticks is not tied to a Gates Foundation-funded program.

Hiding your sink? Really, Elle Decor?

