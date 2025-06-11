Donald Trump spoke at Fort Bragg yesterday, a horrifying two-bit Hitler spectacle in a week full of them, which will culminate in Trump’s big two-bit Hitler birthday parade in Washington DC. (Nobody will be paying attention to that loser shit, not even elected Republicans, but you can find your local No Kings protest here.)

Oh how he babbled at Fort Bragg, like a dementia patient who woke up that morning thinking he was a feared authoritarian leader. Jesus Christ, he is so stupid.

He told the bombastically cheering troops (more on that in a second) how excited he is for his birthday parade, acting as if he had personally won World War I. He said that if it hadn’t been for America winning that war — again, World War I he was talking about — “you'd all be speaking German right now, maybe a little Japanese thrown in.” That would be quite a language to speak, after World War I, in which Japan and Germany were on opposing sides.

He got them to boo at the fake news.

He blurted right out that they were going to restore all the Confederate base names to Bragg and others, because Trump likes to throw his support behind white supremacists who commit treason. (See: January 6.)

He got them to boo Joe Biden, while bragging about his own crowd size, at the military base. (More on that in a second.)

He claimed, stupidly and baselessly, that if he hadn’t sent the troops to attack Los Angeles, “there wouldn't be a Los Angeles, we'd be burning today just like their houses were burning a number of months ago.” No idea what Stephen Miller told him was happening in LA, or what late 1980s/early 1990s movie he recently watched that put that idea in his head. It must have scared his pigfucking white racist self real good.

He got them to boo LA Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

He is, as ever, extremely dementia-fixated on the conspiracy theory that all the protesters are being paid. He told them they’re going to “liberate” Los Angeles. (Cheers.)

“Remember, millions of people were allowed to come into our country totally unchecked and unvetted by stupid people or radical left people or sick people. But regardless, open border policy, the dumbest policy yet. I would say even dumber than men playing in women's sports, transgender for everyone, even dumber than that.”

Yes, he derailed often into babbling about transgender people playing sports, because America’s stupidest white bigots are under the impression every sports team in America is overrun by trans people, just like America’s stupidest white bigots are under the impression Los Angeles is burning, even though it’s a tiny area and the protests are almost all peaceful, just like they still think Minneapolis and Portland and Seattle burned down to the ground in 2020. Republican messaging only works because Republican people are the stupidest people God ever made, escapees from Heaven’s most devastating lab leak.

“No soldier ever volunteered for the Army to be lectured about transgender diversity or inclusion. You don't want to hear that — transgender for everybody.”

What?

And so on and so forth. It was a really disgusting display, not befitting a real country like the United States, but more of a clown country like North Korea.

And those cheers from the troops. Wow. If this is what the military is like now, can the American people trust that Trump won’t use them to attack America internally, like his own personal 9/11 hijackers?

But let’s talk about those cheering troops for a minute, shall we?

What do you notice about the people behind Trump?

Is our military almost all white like that? Maybe if Trump and Secretary Shitfaced get their way, someday it will be, but it sure ain’t now. Is it all men? Again, maybe if Trump and Secretary Shitfaced, etc., but no. That crowd looks really young to us too. How to say this gently, but maybe not a picture of any of the brains of the operation?

If you actually know anything about the military, you might have noticed those things. We immediately wondered on Bluesky if they had staged it to make sure the troops behind Trump were of a certain type.

This screenshot started circulating pretty quickly. It was reportedly posted on the Military Reddit, other veteran types were sharing it, and journalist Jane Coaston tweeted it, saying that “Per a reporter, those who disagree with POTUS were told that they could ask to be excused.”

Well if that’s accurate, it sure does track. You can almost hear Secretary Shitfaced drunkenly screaming “No fats!” in the background. But oh boy, how terrified we imagine this administration is of the troops openly sneering at the tyrant-in-chief and the stupid, embarrassing drunk-breathed clown currently “leading” them.

If authentic — and Military.com appears to confirm that it is — what a sign of weakness from history’s weakest dictator, on the week where he and his administration are desperately trying to prematurely ejaculate their Reichstag Fire into being, without actually doing any of the work necessary to accomplish something like that. What fucking losers.

Now, that said, and before any military types chime in and say things like that happen in the military all the time, we know. We spoke to a veteran we always talk to about things like this, and they surmised like so what probably happened, before they saw the screengrab above:

“What they probably did was figure out which unit(s) was supposed to be available, figured out how much seating was available and then said ‘who would like to go’ followed by ‘if not enough people sign up you're getting voluntold’ and then you better give the secdef some fucking enthusiasm’”

Still, Military.com found it notable enough that they wrote about it. And they confirmed another unit-level message that said “No fat soldiers.” And they got this quote from a Fort Bragg commander:

"This has been a bad week for the Army for anyone who cares about us being a neutral institution," one commander at Fort Bragg told Military.com on the condition of anonymity to avoid retaliation. "This was shameful. I don't expect anything to come out of it, but I hope maybe we can learn from it long term."

So perhaps it’s not time to completely freak out that the entire military is ready and willing to shit on the Constitution for Dear Leader and Secretary Shitfaced. We kind of already knew there would be some real dumb ones that would. Maybe that’s them up there in that video.

Still weird, though, how they cheered considering how much he despises the troops. Those troops he’s sent to Los Angeles to angrily eat lunch while they watch protesters dance around a three-block area? They have nowhere to sleep, no food, no fuel, and no president who cares if they live or die.

Kind of weird that our side — those who support the protesters, those who are against Trump’s Nazi child-kidnapping “immigration policy” — is more concerned about the welfare of the troops than the tinpot dictator trying to force them to attack their own people.

Oh well. Guess we’ll just leave this here.

OPEN THREAD.

