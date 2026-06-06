Wonkette

Wonkette

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ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
27m

Good. Do Ross Douthat next. He also writes in the “oh shit, undergrad seminar essay due tomorrow morning” format.

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Runfastandwin's avatar
Runfastandwin
30mEdited

It never ceases to aggravate me that so many smarter people get bypassed while idiots like him land the best gigs. That bar tab fiasco should've ended his career forever.

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