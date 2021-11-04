Want to know a Ted Cruz fact about Texas? It has a nude beach.

Anyway, the House Judiciary Committee is having a hearing today on Texas's garbage SB 8 abortion bounty hunter law, and because Republicans are allowed in Congress, there will of course be some right to life dipshit there to testify about how many bouncy babies the law has personally saved, yadda yadda. Also, House Judiciary Republicans are some of the stupidest in ALL THE LAND.

Here's a tweet from one of the smart witnesses:

I'll be "back" testifying tomorrow - explaining the devastating impacts of #abortion restrictions in #Texas, explaining medicine and science, and reminding anti-abortion members, "that is not a medical term".https: //twitter.com/HouseJudiciary/status/1455968334080581641 … — Ghazaleh Moayedi, DO, MPH 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Ghazaleh Moayedi, DO, MPH 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️) 1635995419

So if you need something to do, watch this hearing. Or turn it on for background noise.

Whatever.

www.youtube.com

