Rightwing dolts insist that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would've been a literal MAGA-hat wearing Republican if he were alive today (unfortunately, a white supremacist murdered him). However, President Joe Biden has spent the weekend honoring Dr. King's memory, not defiling it.

PREVIOUSLY: Joe Biden Embraces Dr. King's Dream As A Call To Action

This morning, Biden delivered the keynote address at the National Action Network Martin Luther King, Jr Day Breakfast, where former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was also honored for her notable work advancing civil rights and beating back white supremacist coup attempts.

Watch below. It's more good stuff from Uncle Joe.

