On Friday, the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop, only the second one since September 11, 2001. Hours later, Donald Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy gave a press conference.

Along with Markwayne Mullin, the equally dense and unqualified Homeland Security Secretary, Duffy was there to try to extort ask Congress for $50 billion (which seems to go along with their recent requests/demands for billions of dollars) to fix their fuckup.

Then he appeared on the Sunday shows (all of them) to explain that he found the guy who did this, and it was not him.

Bash asked about the assessment of a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report in September, noting that GAO didn’t think FAA’s upgrade implementation was being done correctly and risked causing excessive disruption to air traffic control systems.

Duffy offered pablum:

BASH: Were you warned about this? DUFFY: […] I have done is said, listen, I need to build fast, but the number one priority is to build safely, which is what we're doing.

That wasn’t a denial that he was warned. Duffy did note they were changing old copper wires for fiber optic ones, but said they still needed answers as to why this change suddenly caused the router to flood the network. (Put a pin on this for later.)

Bash questioned if Duffy, as secretary, took personal responsibility for what happened. Of course he does! Except not.

DUFFY: [O]f course. I'm the secretary. But I also have to acknowledge what was delivered to me. […] I take responsibility for what was given to me by prior administrations.

He gave Kristen Welker a similar answer on NBC’s Meet The Press.

WELKER: Do you feel you also owe an apology to the American people? This happened on your watch. DUFFY: Well, listen, it happened on my watch. […] But I can’t apologize for what was passed off to us.

Gotcha.

Back on CNN, Duffy continued complaining about additional funding he allegedly needs to unfuck his mess. Bash pointed out that Congress approved $12.5 billion to make necessary safety upgrades 15 months ago. She did not mention the $25 billion from the 2021 infrastructure bill, which Joe Biden signed into law and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin voted against while he was in the Senate.

Bash followed up by asking if the funding failure is due to Trump’s focus on things like “ballroom” and “Reflecting Pool.” Is this his fault? “Well, not at all,” said Duffy. Dear leader cannot fail!

Bash asked why, in light of this monumental event, Trump wasn’t communicating with the public about it. Duffy tried to make excuses, but Bash was prepared.

BASH: But publicly — why didn't we hear from the president publicly?



DUFFY: Like, the president said, everyone, work on this.



BASH: He was posting about on social media …



DUFFY: You're not telling me that you don't hear from the president publicly. I mean, he does more …



BASH: No, no, […] He was posting on social media about the motion -- motion picture television entertainment — many posts about revitalizing a golf course. DUFFY: […] I was in constant contact. He was fully engaged […] So Markwayne and I were fully engaged with the president. We were in the Oval. I talked to him before we did the press conference. I talked to him after the press conference.

Bash was correct about Trump's posts about entertainment and many, many about golf course landscaping. He did not post anything about this event until he quoted a statement from Senator John “Foghorn Leghorn” Kennedy of Louisiana.

Back on NBC, Welker tried to get some assurances about flight safety, to no avail.

WELKER: Can you guarantee that what happened on Friday won’t happen again, Mr. Secretary? DUFFY: Well, first we have to figure out what happened.

Great.

Weirdly enough, though, Duffy had miraculously found a new scapegoat, in his next TV appearance, on ABC’s This Week with Martha Raddatz.

DUFFY: Now, we know who did the install. A good American patriot, we believe, a veteran. So, we don’t think that someone tried to sabotage the network on the install at all. But we don’t — we don’t — we don’t actually have the root cause, which is why we do the investigation […] RADDATZ: Can you give us any sort of possibility of how this would happen? […] DUFFY: Yeah, we’re doing that investigation, Martha. But I want to be clear, the world, every institution, every company, they've all switched over from an old copper wire network. They've all gone to digital fiber networks, everybody but the FAA.

So fuck him for that. But he did say something interesting there.

Let’s rewind to that Friday press conference with Mullin. Many noticed Duffy shaking his head as Mullin, another incompetent asshole, was throwing him under the bus:

MULLIN: What it appears to be right now, as Secretary Duffy and the FAA were going in and putting in patches into the system, they were putting new equipment and new technology. And that new equipment and new technology just wasn’t—it was overwhelming the older system, which is why Secretary Duffy made it clear the patchwork doesn’t work. We need one complete system.

This is very illuminating when you take that together with Duffy’s statements, specifically about the replacement of copper lines with fiber optic.

Why?

Because Wonkette happens to have an expert on this: ME!

You see, dear Wonkette readers, when I’m not doing these rundowns and being a freelance writer, I am an Aviation Electronics (Avionics) technician with an FCC license. Thus, I can explain this if you bear with me:

Copper telecommunications lines (think coax cable) are reliable, repairable, easy to upgrade, affordable, and exist in remote rural areas. They can carry both data and electrical power simultaneously. But copper degrades over time, is susceptible to electromagnetic interference (EMI), and some signal loss occurs depending on the distance length of a cable.

Fiber optic cables use photon light pulses (think of a laser light) to transfer data over thin silica glass strands (think a flexible glass cable). Data is carried optically, so it’s more reliable, immune to EMI, and has minimal signal loss over long distances. However, it is more expensive and cannot be repaired if damaged; it has to be replaced fully from end to end.

The main difference is the amount of data than can travel on each type. Copper transmissions are limited to 10 to 40 gigabits per second (at best case), while fiber optic cables can transmit data rates of as much as 50 to 60 terabits per second. That increase in data requires that you install transceivers to split the big data (fiber) so it can be transferred to multiple cables that can only handle a fraction (copper) and vice versa. If you install the improper transceiver, it can overwhelm a system and cause multiple issues or shutdowns. Or perhaps overload the routers and flood the network with bad or repetitive data. (Remember when we said put a pin in “routers”?)

To simplify in a way Secretary Duffy — or his younger MTV’s The Real World: Boston self — might understand: Imagine pouring a shit ton of beer down a funnel and being choked or spitting out tons of it because you can’t swallow fast enough. That’s what Duffy’s “modernizing” plan may well have done. Which is incredibly scary in aviation, where everything is designed to be so careful and redundant as to prevent things like this from ever happening.

Every rule and regulation in aviation is based on the lessons of previous mishaps, so the saying in the field is that “every regulation is written in blood.” That is why even something as simple as adding Starlink to some business aircraft began only two years ago.

Speeding is the enemy of safety. Hence, Duffy’s constant talk of speed to refer to his DOT team's work is so dangerous. Duffy’s “build fast” is very reminiscent of the Silicon Valley motto created by Mark “Oops, my platform helped make a genocide in Myanmar” Zuckerberg: “Move fast and break things.”

On DOT’s YouTube page, this video was released 24 hours before the nationwide grounding, emphasizing how they aren’t being slow and careful like those Biden administration cowards! They’re moving fast!

It has everything: Duffy, AI slop, numerous clips of copyrighted media, and the weird saying “moving at the speed of Trump,” which is really sycophantically weird and hilarious if you’ve ever seen footage of Trump shuffling to/from the Marine One helicopter.

Duffy should resign or be impeached. He has demonstrated his skewed priorities, his refusal to grapple with what he and Trump’s DOGE have done to damage aviation safety, and his pathetic need to put on a show for Trump or himself at taxpayers’ expense.

At this rate, the next set of “written in blood” regulations could come about because this stupid reality show administration got everybody’s loved ones killed in entirely preventable disasters.

Have a week.

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