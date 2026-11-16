Wonkette

Wonkette

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Susan Lionheart's avatar
Susan Lionheart
15m

Sean Duffy is to blame

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Ruhe's avatar
Ruhe
5m

Fascism isn't a plan. There's no theory. It's a vibe. And part of the vibe is an arrogant dismissal of real competence.

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