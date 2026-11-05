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Too much news today, we’ll probably forget so many items, but HAPPY DAY IN MONTANA! Sam Forstag is a firefighter and a union guy and a damn Planned Parenthood lobbyist and all good things!

It’s Christmas in Texas, and Lauren Hough has some ideas for presents for her state. (Bad Reads)

These are 17 of Laura Hadeed’s favorite things. (Nightcap)

What’s YOUR favorite 2028 pickup? (Ballotpedia)

More Nice Time Detroit photos from your pal Dominic Gwinn!

Ron DeSADDEST! (WEAR TV) “Hey, what idiot ran all these anti-trans ads???” — oh no it’s Ron DeSantis, lol. (Erin in the Morning)

“Armageddon.” (National Review)

“Bury him.” Your boyfriend Jon Ossoff isn’t here to play bipartisan. (Gift link Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Still waiting on Mississippi — it looks and feels good — but maybe Cindy Hyde-Smith shouldn’t have blocked Scott Colom’s federal judgeship lol :) (Mississippi Free Press) Ohhhhhhhhh: “Mississippi has no automatic recount provisions, nor even candidate-requested ones. Ballotpedia notes, ‘Forty-seven states allow for automatic recounts, requested recounts, or both. Automatic recounts, which occur if election results meet specific criteria outlined in state law, are triggered in 29 states. Requested recounts, where an interested party must ask for votes to be recounted, are allowed in 42 states.’ Mississippi is not among them. State law does provide for countywide recounts, but it seems to apply only to county offices.” And Scott Colom’s up by 40 votes lolllllll. (Joyce Vance)

We tabsed this one already, but it got lost in the election news cycle. I think it’s about time for Jared Kushner to meet a New Congress, don’t you? LAWYER UP. (Vanity Fair)

Climbing back out of the hole. We’ve stopped digging! (Nicholas Grossman at Arc Digital)

From the comments, damn what a pretty picture!

Are you watching, John Roberts? Oh, yes, you are. Plus five other salient points of LAWYER UP. (Chris Geidner at LawDork)

Google’s going to turn off search for any school that doesn’t offer up its children for the AI. Good. Google search has become beyond useless and lousy. And maybe Google can meet New Congress too :) (Gift link New York Times)

Cosplaying as JD Vance as papal Death is a strange thing to wear to meet the pope, Bob Dylan you old weirdo. (Vatican News)

This is my mom’s white board, where I write stuff to remind her. She is reading it to her dog, Jerry Brown. “Did you hear that Jerry Brown? We flipped Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, Maine, maybe Mississippi, Georgia ...” Look at this happy fucking mom.

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