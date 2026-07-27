Wonkette

Wonkette

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Anarchy Pony's avatar
Anarchy Pony
3h

The munition shortage is Biden's fault and there is no munitions shortage.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2h

OT: It's up to US.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲

𝘞𝘪𝘵𝘩 100 𝘥𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴, 𝘙𝘦𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘥𝘦𝘦𝘱, 𝘥𝘦𝘦𝘱 𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘦, 𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸 𝘪𝘵, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘮𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘷𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘵 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘳, 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘯 𝘢 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘤𝘩 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘕𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳.

https://factkeepers.com/the-inevitable-return-of-power-to-the-people/

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