If there is a unifying theme to all the guests on the Sunday shows this week, it’s that not enough people who should suffer from “imposter syndrome” actually do.

So let’s dive in.

Tom Homan

We begin with “Border Czar” and human embodiment of why the acronym ACAB exists, Tom Homan, on CNN’s State Of The Union.

The interview began with host Dana Bash asking if the ICE officers involved with the shootings of people in Texas and Maine have been placed on administrative leave or resigned.

The only thing more disturbing than the lack of outrage that we live in a reality where ICE officers can end anyone’s life callously is Homan’s answer to this question.

HOMAN: I don't know specifically. I haven't been involved with the investigations.

But it'd be policy that they'd be put on administrative leave during the shooting investigation. That's the policy of the agency.

Bash, surprised, retorted to Homan: “But you don't — as border czar involved in this, you don't know for sure if they have been?”

But Homan, be it lack of fucks to give or passing the buck, answered:

HOMAN: No. ICE has an acting director, Dave Venturella. And they report to Markwayne Mullin, the secretary.

Always reassuring when someone who should have responsibility decides to answer by showing an organization chart outlining how it’s not their fucking problem.

When Bash pointed out that one of the ICE shooters has a history of domestic violence, so badly a judge once ordered them to temporarily relinquish their firearms, and asked if someone like that should be an ICE officer, Homan continued to show his IDGAF attitude.

HOMAN: No, if those […] are facts, he — I don't think he should ever have cleared vetting. […] But the vetting process, I — if that was factual, he would have an almost impossible time to pass vetting.

Talk about an understatement considering people are dead. Homan insisted this is an outlier and that they will reassess training, but at this point the pattern points to the fact that this is the training and this lack of vetting is part of the hiring process for the jackbooted thugs of ICE.

Bill Cassidy

Staying on CNN, Bash interviewed soon-to-be forcefully retired Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy:

Bash asked Cassidy, a former physician, about Trump's anti-vax hack pick to lead the CDC, Dr. Erica Schwartz, in the midst of health crises like measles and cyclospora currently happening in the US. He assured Bash that he has spoken privately with Dr. Schwartz and “her sense of integrity will not be sacrificed, and she will continue to promote that which is important,” whatever that means.

Cassidy then urged the viewers to have their kids vaccinated for measles, but Bash skeptically followed up on what Schwartz actually thinks:

BASH: When you pledged to support Dr. Schwartz, you said publicly, and as you just suggested now, that it's a sign of good faith that the Health Department agreed to modify their website. But senator, at the very top of the CDC's vaccine safety page, it still says the “claim vaccines do not cause autism is not an evidence-based claim." Then, if you scroll to the bottom, which we're doing on the screen now, you will find the note: "Scientists have not identified the root causes of autism." Is that a good faith attempt to stop spreading what you call misinformation about vaccines?

Cassidy’s answer was as pathetic as it is sheepish.

CASSIDY: That is not. That continues to promote by implication the idea that that is wrong.

When asked about why he’s going to continue funding this illegal war in Iran, Cassidy proved what a useless tool he is.

CASSIDY: So, at some point date certain, it'll be that Congress has to weigh in. It may be soon, but, in my mind, the president's had the opportunity to achieve the initial goals, which I agreed with, to wrap it up. It's not happened. […]



BASH: But he won't do that unless you force him to do it by law.



CASSIDY: Yes, put it this way …

Cassidy really has a “someone should do something about this” energy while ignoring that he is a US Senator (for now).

Cassidy is getting right on dealing with our tainted food supply and our dwindling herd immunity from a growing unvaxxed population.

This is extra pathetic when you consider he has nothing to lose if he decided to actually do his job instead of ending his career like the coward he’s always been.

John Kennedy

Speaking of illegal wars being supported by cowardly US senators from Louisiana, John Kennedy was on CBS’s Face The Nation with an old Dubya Bush-era talking point.

KENNEDY: I don't think we ought to just “cut and run.” If we can stand the pain of the rising cost of energy, we need to stay the course, at least for a few more months. I also don't think we need to send in troops. That's my opinion, for what it's worth.

Discount Foghorn Leghorn explains what kind of pain the American people can withstand like he’s part of that “we.”

This is even more accurate when you remember Kennedy is, despite the faux folksy schtick, an Oxford-educated elitist.

Host Margaret Brennan also pressed Kennedy about the GOP’s election- stealing “securing” SAVE Act. Namely, what kind of message this partisan bill sends.

BRENNAN: Bigger picture, isn’t it going to hurt faith in our election process if a Republican-only policy to change how elections are run is rammed through 100 days, you know, less than 100 days out from the election? KENNEDY: No, in my opinion.

The reason Kennedy doesn’t believe it’ll hurt faith in our elections is that the bigger goal, for the GOP, is to get rid of these messy elections, or at least make them as much of a formality as possible. Remove the whole pesky possibility that they can be held accountable by voters.

Basically, our elections and this debate resemble this moment from Adam Sandler’s Big Daddy:

There are no consistent rules or logic when adults (Democrats/American voters) play a game made up by a child (the GOP as a whole).

Don’t play their game.

Have a week.

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