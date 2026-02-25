Morning birthday tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Hey hey hey, whose birthday is it? YOUR MOM’S, LAST NIGHT. Wait no, it’s mine, today! So I’M OUT OF HERE. Enjoy whatever Evan, Marcie, Robyn, and Dok whip up for you. But didn’t I just have a vacation last week? YES I DID. But I didn’t tell you ahead of time, because I didn’t want Kristi Noem to kidnap me on my way home from Meheeco.

But then once we were in the airport in Cancun, on our way home, I got all the way to security before they sent me back for a paper boarding pass and then gave me a superduper special security screening right at the gate, in front of everyone. It sure felt personal! But my dear friend Jon says he’s had it happen twice, and he’s not even a loudmouth bitch blogger, so maybe it really was “random.” Regardless, fuck you Kristi, you meltfaced kidnapping slag.

I was going to write you a whole post about how We Don’t Deserve Our Friend Mexico (Or Canada), because even with all the abuse we’ve been heaping on them, every single person you ever meet there is still kind and warm and genuine and doesn’t even blame you at all even though they should. And as for the Canadians, every time you meet one and apologize, they say “that’s okay,” and then you say, “NO, it’s NOT okay,” and then they amend it to “okay, true, but YOU’RE okay,” and you agree, “yes, I’M okay, but it’s NOT okay,” and then you all stand around for a moment awkward and sad. Here are some pictures. Please note the esposo feliz in picture tres. That is how husbands should always be.

In the last picture is our new friend Hugo, who found his purpose in life and it is conservation education. He took us floating down the Maya-carved channel (1400 years ago!) between two sea-sized turquoise lakes in the Sian Ka’an biosphere reserve. It may have been the most special experience I’ve had in my life. You can find him here, and you should.

Oh, were you thinking I should have news here for you? Humph pfft whatever fine.

This is a particularly bad Epstein File, and the DOJ/FBI do not appear to have ever contacted the victim despite all these lawyers and sex trafficking groups trying to get their attention. It’s very odd that the FBI claimed (AP from a couple weeks ago) that there were no corroborating witnesses and no evidence of coconspirators, and yet none of these women (or even Les Wexner!) were ever asked for information. (Epstein Files)

Andrew biographer: Yeah, that guy’s a real piece of shit. (The Guardian) SER knows what’s really important about Andrew: how he compares with his filthy Nazi traitor uncle, the dethroned king. (The Play Typer Guy)

Be smarter than the news, and learn why they’re repeating stupid bullshit about Trump’s new, and still illegal, tariffs! (Popular Info) Trump’s tariffs by the (very stupid) numbers. (Paul Krugman)

Should you be applauding Chief Justice John Roberts for very belatedly telling King Trump no? What do you suppose Our Liz will recommend? (Law and Chaos)

US Men’s Hockey and the locker room test. (They bigly failed.) (Jessica Valenti at Abortion, Every Day)

Hmmm, Nancy Mace and Lauren Boebert are once again showing a principle (???!!!) and encouraging some POS Republican House member from Uvalde (Jesus, poor Uvalde) to resign after the staffer he’d allegedly pushed into an affair died from self-immolation. (Laura Bassett)

We should still be talking about how Pete Hegseth was willing all nutted up to shoot death rays in the vicinity of American planes. (David Bernstein at Good Politics/Bad Politics)

The Shanksville makeshift memorial, and the people who tended it night and day. (The Bulwark)

