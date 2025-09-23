Tabs .gifs by Martini Glambassador! Did I repeat one? Oh well if I did LOOK AT IT AGAIN

Good morning, it’s a short tabs because it just is, and because OH LOOKIE HERE?

Ha, fuckers, ha!

But will MAGA hack companies Sinclair and Nexstar put it on their air? Who knows.

But we guess Disney got hurt right in the wallet. And it’s got to be pretty embarrassing when big Hulu documentaries are coming out and the literal stars of them (Sarah McLachlan) are declining to perform at the premieres, because of this whole censorship/fascism crisis we are in. Did you hear about that? That happened. [Billboard]

Um, we did not realize Trump was already babbling and making up “sir” stories about men with tears in their eyes in Memphis thanking him for the National Guard, but they have not been deployed.

Anyway, crime is down in Memphis. It has nothing to do with shit nor shinola done by Donald J. Trump. [Tennessee Lookout]

Doctor Donald Trump says the old Ass Met Min Fin — how you say it? Words is hard — is more commonly known as “tylenol” and is definitely what causes the autism. You betcha.

hereswhykevin A post shared by @hereswhykevin

Politico reports that Trump and Marco Rubio have absolutely destroyed the state of American diplomacy around the world. We knew that, but interesting details in this article. [Politico]

You guyssssssss, Tom Homan and Kristi Noem are having a diva fight about who goes on TV too much, you guyssssssss. [Daily Beast]

There was no Moral High Ground this week, because I’ve been out and about. It’ll be back later this week, but why don’t you go subscribe to it anyway? [The Moral High Ground]

Speaking of Sarah McLachlan, it’s strangely comforting to be getting a new record from her right now.

OK, well we better stop writing, otherwise it won’t be a short tabs!

See you later this week! (Me, personally, the others will see you right now today!)

Want to read more Evan than just what’s at Wonkette? Visit The Moral High Ground and subscribe to it!

Follow me on Instagram!

And on BlueSky!

And on Facebook!

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?