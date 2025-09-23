Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5h

Why is jaguar bebe belly so big? Is it because “too many liquids going into bebe at too big a number?” In any event, you can get to the source info here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/jaguar-belly-cleanin

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/0c3490a6-9fa8-4399-b61a-357a22f7bbdf?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 replies
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5h

Stable brain genius, can’t pronounce “acetaminophen” (gosh, over-prepared Hillary would have practiced that a few times before starting a press conference where that was going to be the topic discussed), but he also echos other dangerous shit in the dumbest way imaginable. I will never get over how pushing this anti-science shit is going to kill so many people.

——-

Trump: "It's too much liquid. Too many different things are going into that baby at too big a number. The size of this thing when you look at it. It's like 80 different vaccines and beyond vaccines."

https://bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3lzhe4c6yis2v

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 replies
625 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture