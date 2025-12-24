Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
1h

It's 1:35am here and I am finally able to head to bed after putting all the gifts under the tree and filling the stockings (we have no fireplace, so they're hung on hooks on the bedroom doors).

Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
5h

Open Thread Chat Dec. 24, Catmas eve!

https://substack.com/chat/1783367/post/3b1561b7-30b6-4f42-843a-9836fe0bd0e1

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
823 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture