Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
4h

Amazingly, I have the day off. I'm eating homemade bruschetta with my wife, watching TV, and hugging her a lot. Questions about the cocktail go here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 replies
Alternative Dog's avatar
Alternative Dog
3h

From the Florida Man files:

𝘍𝘭𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘥𝘢 𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘢 𝘊𝘩𝘶𝘤𝘬 𝘌 𝘊𝘩𝘦𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘴𝘤𝘰𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘥 𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘶𝘥, 𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘩𝘪𝘮 “𝘊𝘩𝘶𝘤𝘬 𝘌, 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘮𝘦” 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘩𝘪𝘮 𝘢𝘸𝘢𝘺 𝘪𝘯 𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘤𝘶𝘧𝘧𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘪𝘯 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘨𝘪𝘨𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘤 𝘮𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘮𝘦 𝘢𝘴 𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘥 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘯 𝘭𝘰𝘰𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘯.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jul/25/chuck-e-cheese-arrested-florida

I want to believe this is true.

𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘴𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘦 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘯 𝘶𝘯𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘮𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴, 𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘥 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘥 𝘢𝘴𝘬𝘦𝘥, "𝘞𝘢𝘴 𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘌𝘱𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵?

https://xcancel.com/JarrettBellini/status/1948432662030361016

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
1039 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture