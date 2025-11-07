Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
3h

Busy questions here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

A few people have mentioned that my new chair is now actually Harry's new chair. But I am stubborn and will keep up the good fight for as long as possible. I am hoping for it being mine for the weekend. But I am dreamer.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-174766984?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 replies
861 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture