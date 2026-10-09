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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
4h

Busy questions go.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

What’s the matter Harry… I’m guessing I should not look behind me!

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-356659833?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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