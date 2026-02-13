Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance
39m

I stopped into a bar for happy hour this afternoon and a woman said I was looking pretty cute.

Vanity batteries are charged.

Reply
Share
President Rufus T. Superfly's avatar
President Rufus T. Superfly
39m

How much do pirates sell corn for?

A buccaneer.

Reply
Share
3 replies
124 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture