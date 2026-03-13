Wonkette

Wonkette

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paperlesstiger's avatar
paperlesstiger
4h

"Italy is not taking part and does not intend to take part."

Giorgia Meloni in the Italian Parliament calls the US-Israel war on Iran ILLEGAL:

"Unilateral interventions conducted outside the perimeter of international law — this is where we must place the American and Israeli intervention against Iran."

Trump's closest ally in Europe just called his war illegal.

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FukuiSanYesOta's avatar
FukuiSanYesOta
4h

Is it Friday already? Damn.

What website am I reading? Fucking Mickelodeon? I jest, Irish whiskey is good stuff.

I thought the Insane Clown Posse was a kind of inside joke, what with the Faygo and juggalos and what have you, not the basis of a system of government. Shows what the fuck I know.

Happy weekend, friends!

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