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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

Harry started Fuck-it Friday early because the news is so shitty. For a cat he has a potty mouth, he was raised in NYC and still has the NY ‘tude.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-291792288?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Shocktreatment's avatar
Shocktreatment
3h

𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗰𝗼𝘄𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘄𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗽𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘇𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗯𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘀 — 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝘄𝘀 𝗱𝗿𝗲𝘄 𝟱𝟬 𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗲𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗮𝗱𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘇𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘀 𝗲𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘃𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿 𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗼𝘂𝗳𝗹𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗼𝗿 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝘁, 𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝘁

https://spacedaily.com/d-scientists-painted-black-cows-with-white-stripes-to-test-whether-zebra-markings-deter-biting-flies-and-the-painted-cows-drew-50-per-cent-fewer-flies-adding-weight-to-the-theory-that-zebras/

But is it better than DEET?

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