Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

I took a 3 week break from alcohol but I'm back baby.

He can die now, that prosecco is wanting to be drunk.

(I obviously would have been quite happy to have to restart my abstinence if a gazillion dreams had suddenly come true.)

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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
4h

Busy questions go.

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