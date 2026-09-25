Wonkette

Wonkette

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Carstonio's avatar
Carstonio
17m

Update on semi-feral cat - she still keeps her distance when she’s outside, but she will let us pet her through the door. Like a prison visitation - I guess we’re the inmates.

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Daniel
18m

https://bsky.app/profile/joho.bsky.social/post/3mwdnudiq2c2k

"At least six babies in Pennsylvania have been born infected with measles, with two so sick they had to be admitted to intensive care.”

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