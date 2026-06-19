Wonkette

Wonkette

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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
2h

No rest for the wicked. Prepping the bar for the Friday shift. Questions here.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1hEdited

I watched tomorrow's movie night selection, Grandma today (first time) and I really want to hang out with Lily Tomlin.

Smoke a joint and just chill.

BTW the movie is wonderful, a film starring Lily Tomlin as a lesbian, hippie, poet grandma who helps her granddaughter get an abortion; AND Sam Elliott.

Come on now.

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