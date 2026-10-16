Wonkette

Wonkette

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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
5h

Not busy yet, but we’ve got 70 covers tonight. Questions here.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
5h

Duck rescue update.

I am now coordinating with Nature's Nursery and the Quack Pack for a much bigger rescue than what I thought was going to be just 2 ducks.

More updates coming soon.

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