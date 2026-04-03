Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
2d

Questions and complaints here.

Reply
Share
100 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2d

Harry always has an opinion on Fridays.

It’s Friday? Oh good I can peek out now, iz safe?

Cats get it.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-237568886?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Reply
Share
2 replies
2640 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture