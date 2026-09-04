Wonkette

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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
2h

Busy questions here.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

Gimothy the goose update.

This is a very clever critter. I put down a pile of food and Gimothy will start eating and then sometimes a lot of bullies show up and push Gimothy away, so I will put down a little more a little further away and Gimothy will eat from that, then the bullies follow and chase Gimothy away. But Gimmy is smart and circles back around to the big pile. Then I put my scooter between Gimmy and the bullies.

Gimothy pigs out while the bullies fight over a small pile of food. I watched it happen and loved it.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-329854722?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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