Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
6h

Questions here. I’m consider setting up a GoFundMe to pay my way for Tales of the Cocktail in late July. The stories would be epic. Opinions welcome.

https://talesofthecocktail.org/events/tales-of-the-cocktail-new-orleans/

Reply
Share
49 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

Tomorrow's post for movie night is Milk and it feels like some of my best writing.

I cried while writing it.

I totally understand why writers are addicts and drunks.

Reply
Share
16 replies
1710 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture