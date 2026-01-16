Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
2h

Going to work in a bit. Questions here.

Reply
Share
42 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2hEdited

More NYC winter flashbacks with perhaps my best photo, the George Washington Bridge in an intense snowstorm. Photographed when the lights of the tower were lit because it was President’s Day. I had just moved to Washington Heights a few weeks earlier. This photo is not enhanced or anything but basic edits and what I saw that evening. I had no idea what I had captured till seeing it later on my desktop. This picture is my award winner. https://substack.com/profile/155618292-ziggywiggy/note/c-200843497?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Reply
Share
13 replies
837 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture