Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2hEdited

So did something interesting happen while I was writing the movie post?

I show up late and all hell breaks loose.

I did pick Planes, Trains and Automobiles but that is not till Thanksgiving.

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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
5h

Busy go.

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