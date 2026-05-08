Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Cattitude defined.

Harry can be cute and playful or he can be a diva.

You can guess which one this is.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-255443968?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Tetman Callis's avatar
Tetman Callis
1h

I can't deny how blue I feel today. Mrs. Callis is feeling blue, too. She keeps a lot to herself, but I can tell. Rainbow the cat was her animal companion much more than she was mine, but still . . .

This morning Mrs. Callis went to the market. After she left, I realized I was home alone for the first time in eighteen years.

I'm not looking to throw a pity party. Y'all would have better sense than to show up at one, anyway. But I just wanted to say, it's been a blue day.

Rainbow came to me last night in a dream, looking a little like a dust bunny. You know how dreams are. Rainbow was looking for a place to lie down and take a nap. You know how cats are. In my dream, she found it.

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