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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
4h

Busy questions go.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

Gimothy the Goose and Duck Berry update, today when I went to feed them they both looked great. I didn’t recognize Gimmy at first as their neck was not as bent and their head was lifted up. And Duck Berry is moving so much better as their leg is healing is quickly.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-374430263?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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