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Wonkette

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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
16m

Working. Questions here.

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𝕺𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖔𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖉's avatar
𝕺𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖔𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖉
9m

I DID A BRAVE!

I called the vet clinic to ask if Dr ___ was still doing in-home euthanasia, and heard that she was taking some time and I could text her, but was also given some other options. So I reached out to both of them, and #2 told me about #3, and also how to proceed.

This is still theoretical, but I'm looking ahead to try to give my old girl as many good days as I can, and then let her lay out on the green grass and fly away.

So. Putting the wheels in motion. Hoping she will have a great summer.

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