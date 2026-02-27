Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
7m

It’s the tail end of the slow season and I have the day off. Spent the day canning the home made soda. Questions here.

Reply
Share
4 replies
ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
7m

Best of luck!!!

If you win, do NOT accept an invitation to go to the White House

Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture