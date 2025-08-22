Wonkette

Matthew Hooper
14m

Just finished the ribbon cutting. Service in 15. Drink questions here.

ziggywiggy
20m

My first treasure find in Cleveland! I have a metal detector that I have had for years, couldn’t really use it in NYC. But I checked the rules and found that I could search in the local parks here in Cleveland. I found a spot that I thought would be perfect, people have been walking through that area since the late 1800’s, it had been a park since 1927.

I started in a spot near a path and within in an hour had found a coin. I had no idea what it was till I got it home to clean it, scrapping away dirt with a toothpick. I was THRILLED to see I had found an 1898 Indian Head penny. This is what makes this hobby so much fun. That penny has been in the ground over a hundred years.

This also tells me I am looking in the right spot. With more coins just waiting to be found. https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-148110427?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

