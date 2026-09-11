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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
2h

Busy questions here.

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ziggywiggy
2h

Harry says: Wait you expect me to believe that I am the pet? Oh silly human, we know who is really in charge here.

https://substack.com/profile/155618292-ziggywiggy/note/c-335016128?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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