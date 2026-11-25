It’s Black Friday week. I’m at the bar. My wife is working retail. Leave a light on for us.

Greetings, Wonketeers! I’m Hooper, your bartender. Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered for the holidays, but let’s lead off the festivities with something refreshing. We’re working on some lighter cocktails for holiday lunch service, and the trades are suggesting this one will be the breakout cocktail of 2027. So let’s make a Martini Highball to kick off Thanksgiving. It’s going to be a long haul, folks. Let’s brace ourselves for it.

Martini Highball 1 oz Tanqueray Rangpur Lime ½ oz Lillet Blanc ¼ oz olive brine 1 lemon twist 1 rosemary sprig 2 dashes Bitterman’s Scarborough Bitters Tonic water Place the rosemary and lemon twist in a small tumbler or a two-part shaker. Add the gin, vodka, Lillet, and brine. Gently muddle the twist and sprig. Shake with a few ice cubes for 13 seconds. Pour into a highball glass with ice. Top with tonic water. Garnish with an edible flower.

This is a two-headed cow of a cocktail; two ideas mashed together in a way that isn’t especially comfortable. A martini is nothing but booze — gin and dry vermouth, ice cold, with a whisper of olive or citrus. A highball is booze and a mixer, generally a fizzy one. Reconciling the two takes some thought. What martini flavors do we want to carry forward? What mixer works with all these options? What’s the final flavor profile supposed to look like? This *might* be the answer, but we’re still experimenting.

The big question on this drink is dilution. A true martini is “neat”; a highball adds a mixer and ice. That lengthens a drink’s flavor profile. If the drink was already dense and packed with flavor, this can be a benefit. But watering down a martini makes it taste wet and empty. My first stab at a “martini highball” was my Filthy Martini, poured into a highball glass, with seltzer and ice. It was awful. Olive brine doesn’t benefit from being wet and fizzy.

So what flavors belong in a good martini? It’s a glass of gin, enhanced and fortified by good vermouth. It tastes crisp, herbal, citrus-scented but not acidic, salty, sweet, vegetal. I’ve got a cocktail in my recipe book that already plays with this idea: the Civilized Martini, a martini with all the flavors turned up to 11. I didn’t want to use all the tricks I used in the Civilized Martini while making this highball, but those tricks are options.

Once I decided gin would be the core flavor profile, the mixer choice became inevitable. The line between a “martini highball” and G&T is a little blurry when you add tonic water to the mix, but I’m doing my best to thread the needle. Good tonic water has some of the flavors I’m looking for in this “martini” — salty, bitter, sweet — and if I keep the proportions right, we should make something beautiful in this glass.

Let’s talk ingredients. We’re still playing with the core flavors of this drink, so feel free to try substitutions:

Ingredient shot 1.0. I dropped the vodka and added olive brine in later iterations of the drink.

Tip your Wonkette!

Tanqueray Rangpur Lime: A slightly sweet gin, infused with lime flavors without any citrus acidity. I don’t use this gin often, but it’s ideal for this drink. I did try a split base of gin and vodka on my first pass at this drink, but I’m choosing to be bold and lean into the Rangpur Lime. Use your own favorite gin here; I might try The Botanist or Roku. Hendrick’s is a delight, but it’s not the right choice in this glass. Cucumber and rose flavors aren’t going to cooperate with the rest of this drink.

Lillet Blanc: This is a very mild, gentle, not-exactly vermouth that finds its way into a few martinis. James Bond’s drink of choice, the Vesper Martini, uses this instead of vermouth. I’m heavily debating using real vermouth instead of Lillet. Vermouth and soda is a classic combination at Italian bars, and I don’t want to back off the flavors in this drink.

Olive brine: Some, but not a lot. The salty olive flavor needs to be a secondary note in the glass. One of the Hemingway owners wants to transform this ingredient into a sweet foam when he gets back from Thanksgiving break. I’m eager to see how this will turn out. The idea of turning the saltiness and vegetal flavors of olive into a scent, instead of a flavor, in the drink sounds very appealing.

Lemon and Rosemary: My secret ingredients for killer martinis. I love boosting the herbaceousness and citrus of martinis, and these simple ingredients fit the bill. When we take this drink live on the menu, I’m going to infuse the vermouth or Lillet with rosemary and lemon instead of muddling. The fewer processes we have to use to make this drink, the better.

Scarborough Bitters: We have a few random bitters kicking around the closet at Hemingway’s, and this one seemed like a great addition to the drink. Scarborough bitters, unsurprisingly, taste like parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme. Use orange bitters at home.

Tonic water: Our tonic water at the bar isn’t great. Use Fevertree Mediterranean if you’re trying this at home. I’ve got some tonic water starter kicking around the kitchen at home; it’s a souvenir of sorts from Tales of the Cocktail. I should try making my own …

My home bar is Hemingway’s Underground, the hottest cocktail bar in pretty little Medina, Ohio. I’m behind the stick Wednesday-Saturday, 4-10. Last call’s at midnight. Swing on by, and I’ll make this drink for you… or anything else from our little Happy Hour here at Wonkette. We’ll make it through this together.

OPEN THREAD!