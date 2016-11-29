Wonkette

Wonkette

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mailman27's avatar
mailman27
Aug 16, 2023

Only "half" of them didn't seem to be accurate either.

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calliecallie's avatar
calliecallie
Aug 16, 2023

This would be a really good time for some whistle blower at the IRS to release Trump's taxes. Well, actually, October would have been a better time for that.

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