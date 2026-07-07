Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
12m

The very popular Neil the Seal in yer hed gif: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/the-return-of-neil-the-seal

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/2cd6a188-82d3-456f-b5e6-927b943106ac?utm_source=share

Reply
Share
3 replies
Prostate of Dorian Gray's avatar
Prostate of Dorian Gray
5m

When you've lost Hasan Piker, well, have you really lost anything?

Reply
Share
2 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture