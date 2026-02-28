Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
2h

"If you’d like to send some Ameros to James Talarico, here’s his campaign site; if you’d like to help out Jasmine Crockett, her site is here. Or support both!"

I'll let the Texans make the pick in their primary--but I sure as hell am rooting for whichever candidate emerges from it.

Now, back to Iran (sigh...)

Reply
Share
Thesaurus Wrecks's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks
1h

Iran encourages Americans to overthrow their government.

Reply
Share
13 replies
400 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture