Jasmine Crockett delivering her famous DOCUMENTS IN THE SHITTER speech

The bad news: The Supreme Court let stand Texas’s gerrydiddling out Democratic seats, because Texas is doing it for political reasons, not racial ones. And Collin Allred announced Monday that he’s dropping his bid for the Democratic nomination for US Senate. The better news, Rep. Jasmine Crockett is running to take the seat of Republican Senator / fossil John Cornyn!

She faces a March 3 primary against Democratic state Rep. James Talarico, a former teacher. Look how cute and sweet he is, like a young Ron Howard:

We love him too!

Crockett’s masterful opening ad is nothing but Donald Trump ranting about new star Jasmine CAHCKETT, one of the leaders of the party who’s gonna bring ‘em back, and a low-IQ person, man oh man!

Rely on Crockett to rustle the old man’s jimmies! How he hates a Black lady lawyer, ever since Fani Willis got him indicted and mug-shotted down in Fulton County, and Letitia James had him, his two fuggest sons, and their accountant declared frauds and con men before all the land. He’s surely wearing out the pages of his 1933 Children’s Dictionary of Racist and Sexist Epithets thumbing through for one that rhymes with Crockett.

Anyhoo, she kicked off her announcement with the ad and some Kendrick Lamar.

Quick summary: After some uplifting words about Barack Obama, she gets right to business. If Texas is as red as Republicans keep saying it is, why are they so hard pressed right now? Probably because dollars can’t literally vote (yet), and she won her House seat after being outspent five to one. The last time Texas elected a Democrat to the Senate, Crockett was seven years old (!) and Cornyn was 36. He was elected when she was three, and collects three pensions, paging DOGE! And she’s not going to let his old broken ass stand in her way. (This also goes for spectacular frauder AG Ken Paxton, if he beats Cornyn in the Republican primary, which he’s just douche enough to do!) If Mississippi and Georgia can flip seats, why can’t she? Texas is 61 percent people of color. Don’t fall for the okeydoke and the naysayers and the haters, Texas, because they’re already here.

And shit is expensive now. “While Americans had to decide between paying the car note or paying the mortgage, Trump’s toughest choice was between Chantilly Lace or Alabaster for his billionaire ballroom.” OUCH, TRUE.

If he and those billionaires see her as a threat, it’s because SHE IS.

And then she went on CNN to say who better to run than her, because the President and Governor cannot keep her name out of their mouths. She rouses to the polls the last kinds of voters Republicans want.

She is excellent at making a viral clip, a necessity these days. She first came to our attention around September 2023, when House idiots were trying to impeach Joe Biden over loving his son too much, and she brought up OUR NATIONAL SECRETS IN TRUMP’S SHITTER instead.

And then last May, in a House hearing that was supposed to be about Hunter Biden’s dong, she took the opportunity to confront Project 2025 contributing author Gene Hamilton on his part of his fascist tome where he wrote that when Trump becomes president they hope to eliminate the Department of Education, deploy the military to shoot protestors, and replace federal employees with “loyalists.” Back when not many people were talking about all that! And now it is reality, sigh. Can’t say she didn’t warn everybody!

And who could forget the House hearing last year that was supposed to be about attacking Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter but instead turned into a catfight, after Marjorie Taylor Greene snitted to Crockett that her “fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

Crockett queried back, “I’m just curious […] if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

Catchy! Body-shamey in a way of which we cannot approve, but catchy!

That was how it started, and how it’s gone is Marjorie Taylor Greene retiring off to whatever pastures, after making her final stand on the Epstein Files, of all things. And Crockett with a not-crazy shot at becoming the contender for a Senate seat. Just like Some People had said Greene wanted, before she got pushed out of Trump’s inner circle, dissuaded and disillusioned.

In short, in summary, and in rap form:

Can’t wait to see how these midterms go!

