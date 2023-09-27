Listen, real talk.

There is a Republican debate tonight. The heavily indicted frontrunner is not participating, and if he doesn’t have to go, neither do we. This time it’s on Fox Business, but yet again it’s not streaming on YouTube or anything, just on the TV and on NaziChristianMingle or Rumble or whatever it’s called.

Maybe they’re streaming it on Ron DeSantis’s OnlyFans for his DeSan Fan Stans. We didn’t check.

Nope.

We are not participating.

If you want to find it on your TV that’s fine, it’s at 9 p.m. Eastern, kinda late, because it’s out at the Reagan Library in California. But we’re not doing that.

“Fuck that,” explained us. “Get out of here,” we added.

The participants in the debate we are not liveblogging will be the aforementioned DeSantis, plus his fellow non-winners Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Mike Pence, churlish human “Kick Me” sign Vivek Ramaswamy, and Breck Durgum.

Maybe something will happen, in which case we will hear about it tomorrow. (Honestly, we will look for internet clips to see if Nikki Haley does the Bowling Green Massacre to Vivek again. That was fun.)

But that’s it.

Below the jump we will put a movie for you to watch instead. OR WILL WE?

Uh oh! We put the “Sitting” video instead of a movie!

Find your own movies.

OPEN THREAD!

